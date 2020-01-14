Allegiant Air introduces new nonstop service from Columbus to Norfolk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As part of the largest service expansion in its history, Allegiant Air is offering non-stop service from Columbus to Norfolk, Va.

Allegiant announced Tuesday it will offer seasonal service from Rickenbacker Passenger Terminal to Norfolk on Mondays and Fridays from May 22 through Aug. 17.

Located in southern Virginia, Norfolk is just miles away from Virginia beaches and a short drive to Maryland and Delaware beaches.

“Central Ohio travelers will be excited about Allegiant’s addition of Norfolk flights,” said Joe Nardone, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, in a press release.

According to the press release, Allegiant provides up to 40 weekly departures to 11 popular vacation spots around the country.

To see everywhere Allegiant flies from Columbus, go to flycolumbus.com.