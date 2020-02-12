Alleged Strauss victims testify in favor of statehouse bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Frustrated and fed up.

More accusers of now-deceased Dr. Richard Strauss testified at the statehouse Tuesday on a bill that would allow them to sue Ohio State University under state law.

Today, victims were calling on lawmakers to take action when, they say, Ohio State has not.

“I’m tired of watching this fiasco go on with Ohio State,” said Adam DiSabato, a former OSU wrestler talking about the ongoing situation with Ohio State and former students claiming they were sexually assaulted by Strauss in the 80s and 90s.

“I went to them as a captain, betting them to do something,” DiSabato said. “They did nothing.”

More than 300 men are suing the school under federal law, claiming it knew about the alleged abuse and did nothing to stop it.

Meantime, Ohio State officials said they are committed to a monetary resolution in mediation.

“I don’t think they have taken the negotiations seriously,” said former OSU wrestler Mike Flusche. “They are just dragging their feet.”

If the bill is passed, it would allow these accusers to sue under state law instead of federal law, and it already has some Ohio statehouse support.

“I believe his bill should be voted favorably out of committee and put on the floor of the House,” said State Rep. Tavia Galonski.

However, the bill does not appear to be coming to a vote anytime soon.

“I would expect some additional hearings in the future on this,” said Rep. Steve Hambley, chairman of the civil justice committee.

And with the bill’s future in the air, many said they’ll continue their fight for justice.

“This is disgusting,” DiSabato said. “You people have the power to do something. Ohio State is too arrogant.”