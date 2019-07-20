Alleged Marengo bank robber who wore fake goatee arrested in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCMH) — A man accused of robbing a Marengo, Ohio bank while wearing a fake goatee and safety vest was arrested in Florida by the United States Marshals Service.

According to the USMS, Steven Worline and Nicole Peterson were taken into custody at a Walmart in Pensacola.

Worline is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank in Marengo on July 8. He allegedly asked the teller for cash while showing a gun in his waistband.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office believes that Peterson, the woman arrested with Worline in Florida, was driving the getaway vehicle that day.

Arrest warrants for Worline and Preston were issued and the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began searching for them. They learned that the two had fled to Florida, and SOFAST investigators contacted the USMS Task Force in Pensacola to make the arrest.

The USMS says Worline is also a suspect in crimes committed in the Dublin and Worthington areas.

“The partnership between our task force and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office led to safe apprehension of these two individuals,” U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin said. “Sheriff Hinton’s investigators worked quickly to identify the suspects and get our team the information needed to capture them before more crimes could be committed.”