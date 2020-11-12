All in-person student organization gatherings at Ohio State prohibited

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Effective immediately, all in-person student organization gatherings, events, tabling activities, even those of 10 people or fewer, will once again be prohibited.
The restriction will be in place through at least the end of the calendar year.
This limitation applies to both on campus and off campus events and gatherings of any kind.
As you may be aware, the COVID positivity rates in our university community and throughout the state have been steadily increasing for the last several weeks. We indicated in our last communication about events and gatherings that we would continue to monitor the situation and pause or make other adaptations as needed. As we near the point in the semester where in-person instruction will be ending and students will be moving away from campus, we must all exercise an abundance of caution to contain the spread of the virus.
We will provide more information as it becomes available regarding the potential to resume in-person programs in the spring semester. We greatly appreciate the commitment made by the members of our university community to keep each other as safe as possible, and we are grateful for your understanding about this decision. We remain Together As Buckeyes.Ohio State University statement