All Disabilities Festival celebrates strength, community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The fourth annual All Disabilities Festival was held Sunday.

The festival at Genoa Park had something for everyone. There was a walk and live music throughout the day as well as a wellness fair, vendors, food trucks and community resources.

Organizer Nicole Carter said the main goal of the event is to bring a community of people with disabilities the opportunity to have a great time.

“I think people with disabilities sometimes are overlooked because people are looking at their weaknesses and overlooking their strengths and that’s why this festival means so much,” she said.

The event also honored disabled military veterans.