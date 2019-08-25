Alcohol, drugs suspected in fatal Marion County crash

MARION (WCMH) – A 60-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in Marion Saturday night.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

William B. Imbody died just after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving westbound on Mount Olive-Green Camp Road just west of Patton-Riley Road and traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a rock, a bush, a mailbox, a telephone box, and a tree, according to troopers.

Imbody was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Coroner Dr. Mark Davis.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Green Camp Township Fire Department, MedCare EMS, and Buckeye Collision Services. The crash remains under investigation.

