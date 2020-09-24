COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Dublin man with a history of convictions for child molestation and collecting the urine of young boys is now facing child pornography charges.

Alan Patton, 68, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography. He is charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip came to the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Patton was trying to locate child porn through an online search engine. Detectives got a search warrant for his home and seized multiple storage devices.

The contents of those devices led to charges being filed.

Patton is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 1994 of molesting two young boys.

In 2008 he was convicted of criminal mischief and of collection of bodily substances without consent. Both incidents were due to collection of urine from restrooms used by young boys.

The sheriff’s office says further charges are expected.