Airports get $1.55 million in grant money for upgrades in Columbus and surrounding counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven grants to repair airports in central Ohio have been allocated on Thursday, totally $1.55 million.
The grants, announced by Senator Sherrod Brown and funded by the US Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, will be allocated like this:
- $83,000 grant to Fairfield County Airport Authority and Fairfield County Commissioners to improve 500 feet of drainage to prevent ponding, and rehabilitate 3,750 feet of Taxiway to extend its use at Fairfield County Airport
- $116,000 grant to Pickaway County Airport Authority and Pickaway County Commissioners to rehabilitate 4,346 feet of runway to maintain structural integrity, and replace a runway lighting system at Pickaway Memorial Airport
- $225,355 grant to Columbus Regional Airport Authority to rehabilitate 1,600 feet of taxi lanes to extend their use at Bolton Field Airport.
- $315,000 grant to the Ohio State University to replace a carrier vehicle with snow removal equipment at Ohio State University Airport.
- $46,000 grant to the City of Urbana to rehabilitate 1,140 feet of existing taxi lane to extend its use at Grimes Field Airport
- $623,036 grant to the Madison County Airport Authority and Madison County Commissioners to reconstruct a runway lighting system that has reached the end of its useful life to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards at Madison County Airport.
- $113,000 grant to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners to reconstruct 5,000 feet of existing Taxiway that has reached the end of its useful life at Fayette County Airport.