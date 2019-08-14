Airports add ‘sensory room’ to help travelers with autism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just this summer Pittsburgh International Airport opened a “sensory room.”

With the hustle and bustle of airports, it’s goal is to ease the stress of air travel for kids with autism.

The Today Show highlighted the room in a story Wednesday morning.

“I think the fact that Pittsburgh and other airports are doing that is really phenomenal,” said Amy Hess.

Hess is a Behavioral Health Outreach Supervisor for Nationwide Children’s Hospital and her 19-year-old son Henry has autism.

It was 10 years ago when they took their first flight.

“That first fight was pretty intense and terrifying,” she said. “And I have to say when we landed we felt like we had accomplished a lot.”

Now she says Henry is a seasoned traveler.

The family started off with smaller trips and has been as far as Iceland.

“We decided that just because he had a diagnosis of autism, we did not want it to limit the fact we could only drive a few hours away,” Hess said.

“Everyone in my family will say I think we’re pretty proud we’ve been able to take him across the pond now, so it’s been great.”

Ten years ago when they started flying as a family, airports didn’t have “sensory rooms.”

NBC4 reached out to John Glenn International to see if it had any plans to make a room like Pittsburgh’s.

Angie Tabor, a spokesperson at the airport, sent the following statement:

“We don’t have any immediate plans for the creation of such a room. We do offer one-on-one tours for families with a family member who has sensory issues. These personalized tours take place prior to the family’s flight (often days or weeks in advance) and includes experiencing the check-in, checkpoint and boarding process.”

“I think that’s really great because experience and exposure can take you a long way in accomplishing goals and if traveling is one of your goals I think that’s a great environment to do that in,” Hess said about John Glenn International’s program.

She also offered the following tips for families traveling with kids who have autism:

Take a picture of your child before going to the airport so you know what they’re wearing in case you get separated

Pack things the child loves

Pack new things the child hasn’t seen before

Pack movies and games

Make sure to have the child’s favorite things easily accessible, not in the overhead bins or checked bags