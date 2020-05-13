Airline passenger traffic steadily increasing at John Glenn International

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The average number of departing passengers at John Glenn International Airport is up to 850 per day. That’s more than double the number of passengers flying a month ago. But it’s still about 93 percent fewer passengers than would normally be flying out of the airport this time of year.

Industry experts say it could take several years for airline passenger traffic to get back to pre-pandemic levels. David Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing, said this week it would likely take until the end of the year before the airline industry is back to 50 percent of passenger levels. Calhoun said it’s likely a major U.S. carrier would go out of business.

Most airlines now require face masks at boarding and some are limiting plane capacity to allow for social distancing. Passengers arriving in Columbus on Wednesday described their travel as safe but a bit weird.

“Completely safe,” said a woman arriving from Houston. “I felt safer in the airport and on the airlines than I do at the local grocery store. It’s eerie. It’s kind of depressing because you can’t see people smiling and you know we’re not made to be alone.”

Ohio State University student Emma Martinez was returning from Chicago.

“It’s a little awkward now,” she said. “Everyone keeps their distance and nobody says hello. It’s different.”