COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – According to Airbnb over 3,500 Ohioans were rejected while trying to book properties over the New Year’s Day holiday, specifically on New Year’s Eve, in 2021.

Airbnb, an online home, apartment, and condo rental marketplace website, announced this week it will ramp up its defenses again this holiday to “draw a hard line on disruptive parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel”.

The holiday, which also coincides with the Ohio State Buckeyes playing in a College Football Playoff semifinal, makes central Ohio a prime candidate to receive an uptick in online bookings. The company said it will ban certain types of one-night bookings on New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Columbus and throughout the country.

The restrictions will be in effect for guests without a positive account history — or no previous bookings at all — on the platform. The company already has a strict party ban to weed out high-risk reservations and implemented other party prevention systems earlier this year to prevent property damage and other related disruptions to renters and neighbors.

According to the Airbnb website guests who are unable to make entire home bookings due to this system will still be able to book a private room, where a host is more likely to be on site, or a hotel room through Airbnb.