Air travel in Columbus up this Memorial Day weekend mostly due to vaccine, lessening of COVID guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This Memorial Day weekend, thousands of passengers will take to the skies at John Glenn International Airport.

For many, it’s the first time they’ve traveled since the COVID-19 pandemic began,

Recent data from Columbus Regional Airport Authority shows that it’s already at around 60 percent of the same traffic experienced before the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of things we’d like to do, and we just can’t drive everywhere, you know,” said Westerville resident Francine Schmitz.

While some people said they’re off to a late start on their Memorial Day plans, others said they’ve just glad to be able to get on a plane again, especially now that half the nation’s population is fully vaccinated.

“It’s great, it feels good,” said Delaware resident Jamie Neal. “I’m glad that we’re moving up in the right direction and ready to get out for a little bit.”

“So far it’s been easy, but we haven’t gotten through TSA yet, so hopefully that will be smooth,” Schmitz said. “We’re both vaccinated, so we’re feeling a little bit more comfortable about traveling at this point.”

Despite the loosening of COVID guidelines across the country, the TSA is still requiring masks be worn in airports and on airplanes until Sept. 13.