Air Quality alert issued for much of Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — MORPC has issued an Air-Quality alert for most areas of Central Ohio Sunday. 

According to MORPC, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties are likely to experience ozone pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. 

Sunday’s Air Quality Index is forecast to be 101.

To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with COPD or asthma) are urged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. 

For more information, go to  https://www.morpc.org/program-service/air-quality-program/

