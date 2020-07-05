Air Quality alert for central Ohio extended into Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — MORPC has extended the Air Quality alert for central Ohio into Monday.

According to MORPC, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties are likely to experience ozone pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Monday’s Air Quality index is forecast to be 105.

To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with COPD or asthma) are urged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.

For more information, go to https://www.morpc.org/program-service/air-quality-program/