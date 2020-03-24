Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
Closings and Delays
Avon Distribution

AIDS Walk Ohio pivots to virtual challenge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The novel coronavirus is causing events to reschedule or readjust.​ 

Aids Walk Ohio 2020 is still on but instead of an actual walk this year it will be a virtual challenge in order to keep people safe.

Craig Diaz with Equitas Health said the event helps raise millions for the non-profit organization that helps with HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.​ ​

“This challenge is kind of like a competition mixed in with the virtual scavenger hunt asking participants to complete a number of challenges,” Diaz said. “And of course respect social distancing by completing the challenges on social media.”

Equitas Health has been organizing the walk for 25 years but Diaz said it’s been going on well beyond that into the height of the AIDS epidemic .

“There’s history and so much passion among our participants,” Diaz said.

Click here to register for the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools