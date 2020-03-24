AIDS Walk Ohio pivots to virtual challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The novel coronavirus is causing events to reschedule or readjust.​

Aids Walk Ohio 2020 is still on but instead of an actual walk this year it will be a virtual challenge in order to keep people safe.

Craig Diaz with Equitas Health said the event helps raise millions for the non-profit organization that helps with HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.​ ​

“This challenge is kind of like a competition mixed in with the virtual scavenger hunt asking participants to complete a number of challenges,” Diaz said. “And of course respect social distancing by completing the challenges on social media.”

Equitas Health has been organizing the walk for 25 years but Diaz said it’s been going on well beyond that into the height of the AIDS epidemic .

“There’s history and so much passion among our participants,” Diaz said.

Click here to register for the event.