AGT: The Champions wraps up quarterfinal rounds

(WCMH) — Monday’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions marks the final episode of the quarterfinal rounds.

Four of the below acts will move on — two will be voted through by a panel of “AGT” superfans, one will be the Judges’ Choice, and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT

Monday, January 27th

Bars and Melody – Singing Duo

Britains’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalists

Hometown: Cologne, Germany / Port Talbot, Wales



Britains’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalists Hometown: Cologne, Germany / Port Talbot, Wales JJ Pantano – Comedian

Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi Finalist

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia



Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi Finalist Hometown: Melbourne, Australia Brian King Joseph – Violinist

America’s Got Talent 2018 – 3rd Place

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Current City: Los Angeles, CA



America’s Got Talent 2018 – 3rd Place Hometown: Washington D.C. Current City: Los Angeles, CA Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar

America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi Finalists

Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova

Current City: Las Vegas, NV



America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi Finalists Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova Current City: Las Vegas, NV Christian & Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act

America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist

Hometown: Sarasota, FL

Current City: Las Vegas, NV



America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist Hometown: Sarasota, FL Current City: Las Vegas, NV The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group

America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups

Hometown: Denver, CO



America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups Hometown: Denver, CO Connie Talbot – Singer

Britains’s Got Talent 2007 – Finalist

Hometown: Birmingham, England



Britains’s Got Talent 2007 – Finalist Hometown: Birmingham, England Strauss Serpent – Dancer

Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Current City: Paris, France



Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon Current City: Paris, France Emil Rengle – Dancer

Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Hometown: Oradea, Romania



Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner Hometown: Oradea, Romania Voices of Service – Singing Group

America’s Got Talent 2019 – 4th Place

Hometown: Alexandria, VA

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Voices of Service — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Christian & Percy — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Emil Rengle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Emil Rengle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Connie Talbot — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Bars and Melody — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Bars and Melody — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Strauss Serpent — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Strauss Serpent — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Connie Talbot — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Christian & Percy — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Silhouettes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: JJ Pantano — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Silhouettes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Connie Talbot — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AGT: The Champions, in its second season, brings some of the best acts to perform on talent shows from all over the world.

Three acts so far have been moved on to the finals via the Golden Buzzer — acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable, singer Angelina Jordan, and dance group Boogie Storm.

New judge Alesha Dixon is the only one with Golden Buzzer power remaining. Who will she use it on? Find out on America’s Got Talent: The Champions on NBC4 at 8 p.m.