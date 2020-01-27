AGT: The Champions wraps up quarterfinal rounds

(WCMH) — Monday’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions marks the final episode of the quarterfinal rounds.
Four of the below acts will move on — two will be voted through by a panel of “AGT” superfans, one will be the Judges’ Choice, and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, January 27th
- Bars and Melody – Singing Duo
Britains’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalists
Hometown: Cologne, Germany / Port Talbot, Wales
- JJ Pantano – Comedian
Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi Finalist
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
- Brian King Joseph – Violinist
America’s Got Talent 2018 – 3rd Place
Hometown: Washington D.C.
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
- Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar
America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi Finalists
Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
Current City: Las Vegas, NV
- Christian & Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act
America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist
Hometown: Sarasota, FL
Current City: Las Vegas, NV
- The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group
America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups
Hometown: Denver, CO
- Connie Talbot – Singer
Britains’s Got Talent 2007 – Finalist
Hometown: Birmingham, England
- Strauss Serpent – Dancer
Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon
Current City: Paris, France
- Emil Rengle – Dancer
Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Hometown: Oradea, Romania
- Voices of Service – Singing Group
America’s Got Talent 2019 – 4th Place
Hometown: Alexandria, VA
AGT: The Champions, in its second season, brings some of the best acts to perform on talent shows from all over the world.
Three acts so far have been moved on to the finals via the Golden Buzzer — acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable, singer Angelina Jordan, and dance group Boogie Storm.
New judge Alesha Dixon is the only one with Golden Buzzer power remaining. Who will she use it on? Find out on America’s Got Talent: The Champions on NBC4 at 8 p.m.