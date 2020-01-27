AGT: The Champions wraps up quarterfinal rounds

Live Now
(WCMH) — Monday’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions marks the final episode of the quarterfinal rounds.

Four of the below acts will move on — two will be voted through by a panel of “AGT” superfans, one will be the Judges’ Choice, and one will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale. 

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, January 27th

  • Bars and Melody – Singing Duo
    Britains’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalists
    Hometown: Cologne, Germany / Port Talbot, Wales
  • JJ Pantano – Comedian
    Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi Finalist
    Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
  • Brian King Joseph – Violinist
    America’s Got Talent 2018 – 3rd Place
    Hometown: Washington D.C.
    Current City: Los Angeles, CA
  • Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar
    America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi Finalists
    Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
    Current City: Las Vegas, NV
  • Christian & Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act
    America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist
    Hometown: Sarasota, FL
    Current City: Las Vegas, NV
  • The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group
    America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups
    Hometown: Denver, CO
  • Connie Talbot – Singer
    Britains’s Got Talent 2007 – Finalist
    Hometown: Birmingham, England
  • Strauss Serpent – Dancer
    Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
    Hometown: Yaoundé, Cameroon
    Current City: Paris, France
  • Emil Rengle – Dancer
    Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
    Hometown: Oradea, Romania
  • Voices of Service – Singing Group
    America’s Got Talent 2019 – 4th Place
    Hometown: Alexandria, VA
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Voices of Service — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Christian & Percy — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Emil Rengle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Emil Rengle — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Connie Talbot — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Bars and Melody — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Bars and Melody — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Strauss Serpent — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Strauss Serpent — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Connie Talbot — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Christian & Percy — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Silhouettes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: JJ Pantano — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Silhouettes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Four” Episode 204 — Pictured: Connie Talbot — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AGT: The Champions, in its second season, brings some of the best acts to perform on talent shows from all over the world.

Three acts so far have been moved on to the finals via the Golden Buzzer — acrobatic dance group V.Unbeatable, singer Angelina Jordan, and dance group Boogie Storm.

New judge Alesha Dixon is the only one with Golden Buzzer power remaining. Who will she use it on? Find out on America’s Got Talent: The Champions on NBC4 at 8 p.m.

