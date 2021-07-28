Agricultural competitions continue at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One of the most popular summer fairs of the year isn’t allowing the general public inside its doors.

At the Ohio State Fair, there will be no live entertainers, music, or rides, but there are still the agricultural competitions.

Assistant General Manager Alicia Shoults says they needed to host this event for the contestants and the few people that could attend.

“There are many youths across the state of Ohio, thousands who work on their livestock’s and 4h projects all year long. Still having the fair for that audience allows us to stay true to our roots and allow us to celebrate the youth who have worked so hard,” said Shoults.

This year, the fair is focusing on agricultural and educational competitions for exhibitors, their families, and their guests.

“The kids work hard. These farm families, this is part of their income to be at the fair and showcase what they do. It’s just an important part of Ohio’s agricultural economy and part of the greater community,” said Jim Chakeres with the Ohio Poultry Association.

The full Ohio State Fair will return next year, July 27 – August 7, 2022.