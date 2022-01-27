COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health and the African American Male Wellness Agency are coming together to raise awareness for drug addiction and abuse here in Central Ohio.

“It’s something we’ve been dealing with for years,” said Rebecca Ajibola, supervisor for behavioral health and addiction services at Franklin County Public Health.

Ajibola said due to the pandemic, the opioid crisis has only gotten worse.

Statistics from the organization show that over 35% of overdose deaths in Franklin County were among African Americans.

“That’s an alarming rate, the data is there, the numbers are there, directly from our coroner’s office to show that our overdose death rate is on the rise,” said Dana Lavender, program manager for the African American Male Wellness Agency.

It’s why the two agencies have partnered together to hold an Opioid Focus Group.

The event is being held at the Lincoln Cafe in Columbus, where representatives of both organizations will answer questions from the public, hold Narcan training on handling overdoses and discuss methods to ending the opioid crisis in Franklin County.

“This is such an important conversation that needs to be had, and so that’s one of the reasons why we’re bringing the community together tonight so that we can have a focal point on this conversation,” said Lavender.



While also working to end the biases around addiction.



“We are here, to support them. We’re here to help reduce that stigma, not within the community alone, but also within ourselves,” said Ajibola.

For a list of resources on addiction and recovery, you can visit https://recoverforlife.myfcph.or