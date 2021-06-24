Agave & Rye to take former Spagio spot in Grandview

Photo By Dan Eaton: Agave & Rye will fill the old Spagio space in Grandview Heights.

GRANDVIEW, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Tacos and tequila will fill the space long occupied by Spagio in Grandview Heights.

Agave & Rye will bring its first Central Ohio location to that site at 1295 Grandview Ave. September is the targeting opening.

It’s the ninth location for the restaurant since it was started by founders Yavonne Sarber and Wade Sarber in Covington, Kentucky in 2018.

“This is an extremely exciting expansion for Agave & Rye,” Yavonne Sarbe said in a release. “For years, we’ve had fans online and in person asking when we’d be expanding throughout more of Ohio and it makes us so, so happy to finally be

able to announce to all those who have been waiting in Columbus: ‘We are finally here!’”

The Sarbers know the Central Ohio market well. They’ve been behind multiple concepts in and around Columbus over the years including De Novo Bistro & Bar, Vonn Jazz Superclub and Manifesto

Agave & Rye describes itself a tequila and bourbon hall with a menu of tacos, appetizers and desserts. There are 25 different taco options ranging from the traditional to truffled lobster mac and cheese, kagaroo and sweet and spicy bacon. It boasts a list of more than 90 tequilas, 85-plus bourbons, specialty cocktails, wine and beer.

The Grandview restaurant will seat 200 indoor and 40 on the patio. Windows at the front of the current space will be replaced with ones that can open up to the outside for open-air dining.

Spagio had been a Central Ohio dining institution for nearly 40 years. It closed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was acquired by Columbus-based CityBrands in fall 2019 from founder and chef Hubert Seifert.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.