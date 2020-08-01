After two months, Columbus organizers seek to revitalize protests against racism

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than two months after protests started in Columbus, organizers are working to keep demonstrators motivated.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked the initial protests which carried on for weeks.

Organizers said that recently, things have slowed down and they want them to get going again.

On Saturday afternoon, there were a few dozen people chanting by the Ohio Statehouse.

Earlier this summer, that was a daily occurrence.

On Saturday, a group marched from Goodale Park and spend most of the day listening to speakers, talking about different ways to organize and about what they can do to not get burned out.

The name of Saturday’s event was 150 Days of Injustice: Revitalize Black Lives.

Organizers said the 150 days comes from the fact that it has been nearly 150 days since Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, KY.

Organizers said the Revitalize Black Lives part of the name comes from them wanting to keep demonstrating against racism and police brutality.

“We’ve seen the Columbus protests die down a lot,” said demonstrator Samantha Sizemore. “A lot of people are scattered doing individually led things, which is great, but we wanted to bring our collective power back together and just really motivate folks and realize the injustice is still here.”

“It’s still important even though it’s been two months and maybe it’s not the top of peoples’ minds anymore,” added demonstrator Kelley Fox. “It’s still just as important as it was on, like, what, May 25, something like that, whenever this all started.”

Organizers said some small steps have been made when it comes to progress over the past couple of months, but added there’s still a lot more work to do.

The march comes nearly a week after the Columbus City Council approved a number of measures to address police reform within the city.