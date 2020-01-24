After split with GOP, here’s who Les Wexner still backs financially

In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo retail mogul Leslie Wexner tours the “Transfigurations” exhibit at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio. The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret says the financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

In September 2018, L Brands CEO Les Wexner and a longtime Republican donor, severed ties with the GOP. But that doesn’t mean he stopped contributing to politicians far and wide.

Still, Wexner has cut the level of his political contributions, according to data from the Federal Elections Commission.

An analysis of Wexner’s $922,300 in state and federal giving over the past three years shows a sharp decline in overall contributions in the past year, along with a broadening of recipients to include more Democrats.

For example, Wexner donated $16,200 over the course of 2019 on the federal level, according to FEC data, compared to $95,900 in 2018 and $557,700 in 2017.

