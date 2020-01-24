Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump

After split with GOP, here’s who Les Wexner still backs financially

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo retail mogul Leslie Wexner tours the “Transfigurations” exhibit at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio. The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret says the financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

In September 2018, L Brands CEO Les Wexner and a longtime Republican donor, severed ties with the GOP. But that doesn’t mean he stopped contributing to politicians far and wide.

Still, Wexner has cut the level of his political contributions, according to data from the Federal Elections Commission.

An analysis of Wexner’s $922,300 in state and federal giving over the past three years shows a sharp decline in overall contributions in the past year, along with a broadening of recipients to include more Democrats.

For example, Wexner donated $16,200 over the course of 2019 on the federal level, according to FEC data, compared to $95,900 in 2018 and $557,700 in 2017.

For more of our detailed analysis, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools