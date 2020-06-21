After several days of peaceful protests, police, protesters clash in downtown Columbus Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After several hours of peaceful demonstrations in Columbus, things took a tense turn Sunday afternoon.

This was downtown on High Street by the Ohio Statehouse where protesters have been gathering for several weeks.

Police and some protesters are still at the intersection of Broad and High streets.

Earlier in the day, the group of protesters was much bigger. A lot of them started marching south on Third Street at about 5 p.m.

It started along High Street by the Statehouse where police seemed to be trying to keep the demonstrators out of the street.

The protesters then moved down to the middle of the intersection and formed lines on each side.

Police then came and started breaking up the crowd, with officers using their bikes and pushing them into the wooden signs protesters were holding.

We also saw some kind of spray used by police. That was around 4:15 p.m.

This also comes on the same day where there were peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day.

This type of scene is not something seen downtown for a couple weeks now. Protesters have been outside the statehouse each day and have been on the street, but we havent been seeing columbus police down here until Sunday.

We talked to someone here who has been organizing the peaceful protests. He’s been talking with protesters and police.

“This is crazy,” said protest organizer Joshua Williams. “This is Juneteenth weekend. It’s crazy this don’t even make sense. The police coming out this weekend. Why they wearing riot gear? That’s the way this started four weeks ago. This is not fair. “

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted Sunday afternoon saying the use of mace and pepper spray Sunday was “appropriate.”

“I will reiterate again that we respect and encourage peaceful protest, but aggressive acts that put police and protesters in danger cannot be tolerated,” Ginther added in a subsequent Tweet.

As police tried to clear streets, they were met with violence from some and took action, including using mace and pepper spray as appropriate to keep crowds in sidewalks. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) June 21, 2020

I will reiterate again that we respect and encourage peaceful protest, but aggressive acts that put police and protesters in danger cannot be tolerated. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) June 21, 2020

NBC4 has reached out to police about what’s happened Sunday. Their statement will be posted once it is released.