After losing father, Reynoldsburg community shows support to family

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One local family in Reynoldsburg is grieving the loss of someone they once called “dad” and a “husband.”

As their life has been turned upside down, the Reynoldsburg Police Department and the Starfish Assignment of Licking County made it their mission to help them in a time of need.

Many volunteers took the day Sunday to fix the family’s fence, remove a tree, debris, and make other repairs, just to remind the family that its community cares.

“We are actually in our community 24/7,” said Robert King, Reynoldsburg Community Resource Officer. “It shows that we are actually engaged, and we want to help people in our community, and let them know we are there to help them in this time of need.”

The project to repair the home and get people involved started in January.

