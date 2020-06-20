After Juneteenth, demonstrations continue at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This marks the fourth straight weekend of demonstrators in downtown Columbus.

Saturday is one day removed from Juneteenth, a day where Columbus saw celebrations and demonstrations in several different areas of the city.

Now, protesters are working on ways to keep the momentum going.

Demonstrators placed beach balls all around the Ohio Statehouse lawn, each ball representing people who have been killed by police since 2013.

People have also been standing on the sidewalk along High Street chanting, much as they have for the last three-plus weeks.

One woman, Alisha Watters, who’s been leading chants and marches for several weeks said they’re trying to make things more organized while also trying to make sure people know there is support available.

Watters is hoping to build off the energy from Juneteenth.

Another demonstrator, Eddie Moncrief, has been sitting with the demonstrators every day for the last several weeks.

Moncrief said they need to do this for the younger generation and just because Juneteenth has passed doesn’t mean they’ll stop.

“They have to keep up the fight,” he said. “They just can’t keep one day because laws don’t change in one day, it doesn’t change in six months, it doesn’t change in 90 days. In order for us to make change, stand for a change, we all have to stand together and push until those changes are made.”

“It’s a stepping stone, really, for us to be able to reach out and help each other,” Watters said. “That’s why it’s important to me. This is a stepping stone for bigger things in all of our community.”

More demonstrations are planned for the Statehouse Sunday.