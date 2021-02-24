After Hillsboro tragedy, officials warn of dangers on the ice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After the tragedy that happened in Highland County Tuesday night, the Columbus Division of Fire is reminding people about ice safety.

Basically, they want people to stay off the ice.

The Columbus fire department recently took to the Scioto River for rescue training, hitting the ice for about two weeks until the middle of last week.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin said they haven’t had to rescue anyone who’s fallen through this season, and he wants it to stay that way.

Even though it’s warmed up over the last couple of days, and it might seem obvious not to go on the ice, it has been getting colder at night and Martin said it might be tempting to try the ice out, but that should not be done.

“Bottom line, what I want everyone to know is, in central Ohio, the ice that we get, either in running water like creeks or rivers or standing water like certain ponds, retention ponds, places like that, it’s not safe to go out on the ice, especially if you do not know that body of water very thoroughly,” he said.