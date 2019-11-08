After five years, police still searching for tips in woman’s disappearance

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — This week marks five years since a Chillicothe woman went missing.

Wanda Lemons was last seen on Nov. 4, 2014.

Lemons was one of six women to disappear from Ross County between 2014 and 2015. Four of those women have since been found dead, but Lemons is one of two who have yet to be found.

“It’s hard,” said Diana Willett, Lemons’ mother. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t cry because, you know, I miss her so much.”

In 2014, law enforcement created a missing women’s task force to investigate the disappearances.

According to Chillicothe Police Captain Ron Meyers, the task force is still active with investigators seeking tips.

“We’re still looking for them,” said Meyers. “We’ve had officers and detectives working very diligently on all of these cases and we want a resolution.”

In addition to Lemons, investigators are also searching for Charlotte Trego, who was last seen in May of 2014.

“It is important to get this solved for closure, for the families,” Meyer said.

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Lemons or Trego.

Tips can be submitted by emailing findme@rosssheriff.com, or drugtip@chillicotheoh.gov. Those with information can also call (740) 773-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS.