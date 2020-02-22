After deadly week, Columbus Police Chief calls on community to help end gun violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearing the end of what’s been a violent week in Columbus, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan is calling on the community to help curb the deadly crime.

This week alone, there have been three deadly shootings in the Capital City. In addition, there have been 18 homicides in the city so far in 2020.

The suspects and victims are all just 20 years old or younger.

Quinlan is calling on parents, teachers, guidance counselors, faith leaders, whoever it may be, to help make sure kids know how dangerous guns are.

He said there are a lot of illegal sales of guns going on in Columbus which he is alarmed by.

A lot of those weapons are then getting in the hands of young people.

He said he’s heard of instances where teens are posting pictures on social media showing off the weapons they have access to.

When people see those kinds of things, Quinlan wants them to speak up.

He also wants to see harsher penalties for illegally having a gun whether it’s being used in a violent crime or not.

“As a community, we can certainly do better,” Quinlan said. “There’s more to be done. We have not exhausted all of our options, but it’s something that has to be done as a collective effort. If they don’t have access to the weapon, they won’t have that impulsivity to pull that trigger regardless of who’s in the backdrop and could be harmed.”

Quinlan could not stress enough the importance of speaking up if you know of a young person with a gun who shouldn’t have one.

He also talked about how teenage brains are not fully developed and don’t necessarily understand all of the consequences that come with their actions.

Quinlan wants the community to do a better job of making sure people don’t even have guns illegally in the first place. That way, they don’t even have the option to use it when they might be acting on impulse.

“I’m concerned and alarmed that people make decisions and act on impulse that has life altering consequences for them, for other citizens, police officers, for anyone they encounter in the public and it is something that we really need as a community to come together and get a handle on,” he said.