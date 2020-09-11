After 40 years, NBC4’s Ted Hart signs off

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a 40-year career in the news business, NBC4’s Ted Hart is signing off for the last time.

“For the better part of 40 years, I have had the privilege of sharing the stories of good and corageous people, exposing the fraud and shenanigans of others and helping, in some cases, to record the first draft of history,” Ted wrote in a post on Facebook.

Ted’s retirement plans include spending more time with his wife, Sara, and their children Max and Hannah.

During his time at NBC4, Ted said his proudest moments include covering events outside the arena at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland and reporting on a series of stories about Ohio veterans dying from opioid overdoses and the prescribing habits of the VA, which prompted a hearing in Congress where one of the widows he profiled was called to testify.

In addition to NBC4, Ted worked for WEWS in Cleveland, the state Attorney General’s office, and the three other stations in Columbus.

We at NBC4 thank Ted for a career of stellar work and wish him all the best.