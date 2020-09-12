After 270+ days in the hospital, Westerville baby born with birth defect could go home this month

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — After 271 days in the hospital — and three major surgeries – a Westerville baby born with a serious birth defect and heart condition could be in her own crib by the end of the month.

The girl’s name is Isabella and she’s now nine months old.

When she gets a little older, her parent will have one heck of a survival story to share with her, a story that includes the power of prayer and how they never stopped believing in a miracle.

Isabella’s mother, Angela Morse, was 20 weeks pregnant when just after the gender reveal party, she went for a routine check-up and found out that her baby would be born with CDH, a fetal abnormality in which the baby’s diaphragm does not form correctly.

It happens early in the pregnancy and it can usually be detected in the first trimester.

Some compare CDH to cystic fibrosis or spina bifida.

In the U.S., one in 2,500 babies is born every year with CDH, with a 50 percent survival rate. Most hospitals don’t have the staff to treat those patients, so Angela and her husband Bob had to do a lot of research, and in doing so, they found hope.