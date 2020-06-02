African American leaders to announce action plan to reform culture of systemic racism in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– African American community leaders from government, nonprofit and religious sectors in Central Ohio will hold a joint press conference Tuesday to reveal steps to “reform practices that create and protect a culture of systemic racism.”

The leaders are calling for immediate action and plant to announce their plan at 1:30 p.m. at the Columbus Urban League.

Scheduled speakers include:

Stephanie Hightower, President & CEO, Columbus Urban League

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, 3rd District of Ohio

Kevin Boyce, Franklin County Commissioner

Shannon Hardin, President, Columbus City Council

Christie Angel, President & CEO, YWCA Columbus

Bishop Timothy Clarke, First Church of God

NBC4 will stream their press conference on social media and on NBC4i.com.