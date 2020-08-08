African American Freedom Walk about more than health this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds across Columbus took part in the 16th annual African American Freedom Walk, and while the name has changed slightly, the mission is still the same.

Since 2004, the African American Male Wellness Initiative began the process of empowering Black men to understand that through prevention, they can live longer.

This year, the group went a step further by emphasizing freedom and equality.

“If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything,” said Columbus Attorney Byron Potts “If you can’t live, you can’t even fight against racism.”

Pastor Adam Troy added, “Who doesn’t believe in freedom and so what you have going on in this park, if you look around, there’s Black, there’s white, there’s young and old. There’s folks from the east side of Cleveland Avenue and folks the west side of Cleveland Avenue.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the African American Freedom Walk encouraged people to walk in their neighborhoods no matter where they live.

Everyone walked at different locations, in small groups, and wore masks due to COVID-19.

NBC4 has worked closely with the agency for a virtual walk experience this year that was safe and fun for everyone.

“We cannot just sit around and have conversations about this,” said participant Kenny Hampton. “We need to get out and actually get active.”

Hampton came from Kentucky to be a part of this movement.

“It’s so important that us, as fathers and husbands and sons, that we know our numbers so that we can do the best we can to take care of those that mean so much to us,” said Hampton.

It’s something Thomas Gunn said motivates him.

His father died from congestive heart failure at the age of 54. Now, Gunn is focused on his health to ensure he’ll be there for his kids and instill good habits in them.

“It’s very important to me to pay attention to those things, the susceptibilities that I have in my family, but also support and know how to prevent,” said Gunn.

The African American Male Wellness Initiative will host its first Black Men’s Health Week from August 10-13 at Academy for Urban Scholar’s High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this week, AAMWI will provide blood pressure, glucose, CHL as well as BMI screenings for one thousand men. For more information, go to www.aawellness.org.