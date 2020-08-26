Affordable housing complex breaks ground to serve Linden community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 50-unit housing development is ready to begin building. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Council Member Shayla Favor attended a virtual groundbreaking for the project, which hops to give affordable housing in the north Linden area.

“The problem with affordable housing has been long before the COVID pandemic,” said Favor.

The neighborhood will be called Kenlawn Place and will be available to renters who earn less than 80 percent of the area median income. The maximum earnings for a family of four will be $61,120.

According to a study by Homeport, 54,000 people spend more than half of their income on rent. The group’s goal is to create affordable and profitable housing for 250 residents annually. Of its residents in 2019, more than 20,000 relied upon food assistance and the group prevented 68 evictions through emergency financial assistance.

“We have 38 communities and 6,400 people that live with us. People have been impacted by the pandemic. We’re not your normal landlord,” said President and CEO Bruce Luecke. “We are making sure we have a laser focus on our communities. Keeping them housed right now is necessary because of all the things creating chaos. We are working hard and being flexible with their rental assistance. We want them to stay housed.”

Lucke added some of the units will be reserved for people with disabilities. The development will provide 45 apartments and five single-family homes in the north Linden area. The estimated investment is $6.5 million.

“We need to be part of the neighborhood,” said Luecke.

Additionally, the developer will focus on who is being impacted.

“It is black and brown families who need all of us to continue stepping up to help their needs,” said Favor.

Kenlawn Place will be located directly to the east of Kenlawn Park at the corner of Cleveland Ave. and Eddystone Ave. across from the New Salem Baptist Church. Along with existing COTA bus stops nearby, the project will utilize the existing Kenlawn Park as an amenity to the residents.

The family development is set to open in late 2021. You can take action to help the group meet or exceed housing goals by volunteering, donating, and learning more at the group’s website.