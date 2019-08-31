Live Now
AEP Ohio workers to stay in state, not travel to Florida for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Originally set to deploy Saturday morning, 400 AEP workers and contractors will instead stay in Ohio until further notice.

According to a statement from AEP, Florida Power and Light requested AEP crews stay on standby in Ohio due to a change in Hurricane Dorian’s projected path.

“The good news is they hadn’t traveled too far down the road,” AEP wrote in a statement.

AEP added the company is always ready and willing to help out “when and where needed.”

Initially, AEP was set to send the employees, which include line workers and damage assessors, to help Florida Light and Power restore electricity in the storm’s aftermath.

The AEP crews set out at 7 a.m. Saturday, but were called back.

