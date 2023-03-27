COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio said on Monday afternoon it has restored power for almost 90% of its customers who lost it Saturday due to the windstorm, but some areas still without power won’t get it back for a few more days.

High wind speeds across Ohio caused many trees to fall and power lines to come down. This resulted in over 125,000 customers losing power by Saturday afternoon, including up to 16,000 in Franklin County. As of 2:15 p.m. on Monday, AEP Ohio is reporting less than 1,000 outages cases with just over 10,000 customers still without power.

AEP said the company’s efforts to restore power Saturday were hindered by the high wind, preventing workers from using bucket trucks and other equipment.

While restoration efforts are complete in Columbus and Delaware, many other cities in central Ohio are not expected to have full restoration until Tuesday or Wednesday night. In addition, AEP Ohio says widespread rain could cause more outages due to the possibility of more trees falling and worsening already saturated ground.

AEP Ohio listed the following cities as not having full restoration as of Monday afternoon include:

Athens (Expected restoration: Wednesday at 11 p.m.)

Chillicothe (Monday evening)

Coshocton (Tuesday at 3 p.m.)

Lancaster (Wednesday at 11 p.m.)

Mt. Vernon (Monday afternoon)

Newark (Monday afternoon)

Zanesville (Tuesday at 3 p.m.)

In addition to the outage map, AEP said it will keep customers up to date with mobile alerts and social media posts.