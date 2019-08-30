AEP Ohio sending crews to assist with Dorian recovery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Hurricane Dorian inching closer to landfall, AEP Ohio will send close to 400 employees and contractors to Florida.

The employees, which include line workers and damage assessors, will help Florida Light and Power restore electricity in the storm’s aftermath.

“It’s an important thing that we do,” said Dave Callahan, AEP Ohio’s Emergency Preparedness Manager. “Our employees like to go do that type of work. It gives them a good sense of purpose and they’re very dedicated to getting it done.”

The crews will leave Ohio on Saturday morning and check in at Lake City, Florida, before riding the storm out in a safe location.

AEP Ohio leaders said there will be plenty of crews remaining at home, just in case they are needed locally.