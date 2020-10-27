AEP offering utility assistance grants for 2020-21 winter season

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP is offering heat assistance grants to residents during the 2020-2021 winter season.

AEP says its Neighbor to Neighbor Program will be awarding utility grants to families in need during.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families and individuals in the communities we serve facing very difficult economic challenges due to job loss or unexpected expenses,” said Katie Grayem, director of customer experience for AEP Ohio. “Being a good community partner and neighbor, we are committed to providing those who may be struggling to make ends meet.”

For residents to qualify, their gross household income must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty income guidelines. A calculator to determine income percentage is available by going here. Residents may apply for assistance funds through April 30.

AEP is also offering COVID-19 expanded grants for households with income more than 250% but less than 300% of the federal poverty income guidelines, totaling $120.

For more information about these programs, visit AEP.