AEP: More than 31K customers without power in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 31,000 AEP customers are without power Sunday afternoon after strong winds and rain blew through the region.

According to AEP, 31,522 customers were reported without power just after 1 p.m.

The outages are being reported throughout several locations in central Ohio.

As of 1:30 p.m., AEP did not have an official cause or estimated restoration time for the outages.

An AEP spokesperson said there are currently 55,325 total AEP customers without power, with close to 27,000 of those in the Columbus and surrounding areas.

The spokesperson said crews have been dispatched to every outage.

If you need to report an outage, call 800-672-2231 or go to www.aep.com.

