AEP investigating cause of Delaware County power outage

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Around 2,700 customers are without power in Delaware County.
AEP Ohio says it has two crews investigating the cause of the outage.
Delaware Outage: Crews are investigating the cause of an outage. More updates are soon to follow once we receive more information. Stay up-to-date with your outage by downloading our app: https://t.co/ZDayOG9HIi.— AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) December 24, 2019
