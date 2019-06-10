AEP Foundation donates $50,000 to kick off NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack campaign

COLUMBUS – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is teaming up with the AEP Foundation to provide backpacks and supplies to 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking Counties. The AEP Foundation’s generous donation will now be matched by NBC4 viewers, businesses and organizations stepping up to make financial contributions to the Stuff the Backpack Campaign.

“The AEP Foundation believes every child should have access to basic school supplies so they can focus on academics instead of worrying about where to find paper or a pen,” said AEP Foundation president Dale Heydlauff. “AEP and our employees have supported school supply drives for years, and the AEP Foundation is pleased to support expansion of Stuff the Backpack to reach even more children in need.”

“By making this generous donation the AEP Foundation allows this campaign to reach a much greater number of local students and assist local teachers as many of them are forced to reach into their own pockets to provide their classroom with needed supplies, “ said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4, “In turn, we are asking the community to match this act of generosity so we can reach our goal of providing backpacks and supplies to all 25 participating school districts.”

For the second year, NBC4 will hold a summer-long school supply drive to help make sure local students are ready to learn at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. This year the station’s backpack drive will expand from 1 district to benefit 25 school districts.

On Monday, May 20 the AEP Foundation helped launch the 2019 Stuff the Backpack campaign with a special Call 4 where viewers called in to donate and match funds. The Stuff the Backpack donation match continues online now at www.NBC4i.com/Backpack. Viewers can make a secure credit card donation and have the donation doubled.

All donations are 100% tax deductible through NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack fiscal sponsor, the United Way of Central Ohio.

Each year, local teachers spend hundreds of dollars buying supplies for their classrooms. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies, without being reimbursed.