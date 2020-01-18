AEP crews on standby to address any power outages from weekend storm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The roads aren’t the only things preparing for Friday’s overnight winter blast.

AEP is also preparing for the possibility of power outages.

With winds expected to pick up Saturday, AEP has put their crews on notice.

Their emergency preparedness manager said crews have been told they might be needed Saturday along with some of the contractors they work with.

They’ll be keeping a close eye on where the winds pick up to determine where they might have to send crews if there is a power outage.

AEP said it works to get the power restored as soon as they can, but sometimes the weather just gets in the way.

“Once the winds get up to 30 miles per hour, it’s unsafe to go up in a bucket truck,” said AEP Ohio’s Emergency Preparedness Manager Dave Callahan. “We can still do some work from the ground, but can’t do it as quickly as we would otherwise, so that slows us down, but we have to take the safety of our employees first. We also want our public to be safe.”

Just like it’s important to give ODOT crews space while they clear the roads, the same holds true for the power crews when they are at work.