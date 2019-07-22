AEP apologizes for two weekend power outages, continues to investigate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two weekend power outages in nearly the same Grandview Heights location were unrelated, according to AEP Ohio.



On Saturday evening, 2,000 customers lost power due to an outage that lasted approximately three hours.



Nearly 24 hours later, AEP states 1,800 customers lost service, many of whom were those impacted by the first outage.



Brett Schmied, the community affairs manager for AEP Ohio, said while the incidents were near one another, they were actually caused by two separate issues.



Saturday’s outage, he said, was the result of an issue with an underground cable. Sunday’s outage was due to an equipment issue at a nearby substation.



“The cause of that outage [Sunday’s] is still under investigation,” Schmied said Monda. “We have crews that are on site now that are still trying to determine what caused that outage.”



Schmied also apologized to those impacted by the outages.

“We didn’t meet their expectations and we didn’t meet our expectations, so we’re going to take steps to be more proactive and figure out what we can do to keep the power on in this area,” he said. “We’re going to notify our customers as our plans continue to evolve.”

AEP reports power has been restored to all customers who were impacted by the weekend outages.