Advocates seek change to Ohio HIV disclosure laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There is a new push to change laws regarding HIV disclosure in Ohio.

Many living with the virus feel current laws criminalize them for having the virus.​ In Ohio, it’s against the law to have sex with someone and not tell them you are HIV positive.​

You can be charged with a felony if you can’t prove that you revealed your status. According to Equitas Health, it happens more times than you know.​

Daphne Kackloudis is the Chief public policy and strategy officer​ for Equitas. She said this criminalizes people living with the virus.

“Even if you did disclosure status, if you can’t prove it, it’s like it didn’t happen,” said Kackloudis.

People living with HIV often have to discuss their status with their partner in front of another person.​

Equitas Health said it will take some time to get the law to change, but it will continue to fight.​

