Advocates fighting deadly surge in drug overdoses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Community advocates are fighting a deadly trend in Central Ohio.

Monday, addiction and recovery specialists from the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and several members of the Rapid Response Emergency Addiction and Crisis Team (RREACT) were passing out free Narcan and fentanyl tear strips at a pop-up event.

“We just like to come to places where, during COVID, people are still going since they’re not able to gather in more traditional places and we’re not able to do the regular trainings that are offered in the community,” said Ali Miller, an addiction coordinator at the Wexner Medical Center.

The group set up a small station at a drive-thru food pantry at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church on the East side of Columbus. Miller explained restrictions during the COVID-19 health crisis make traditional outreach work challenging and it’s critical to make recovery tools available in neighborhoods where overdoses are surging.

“COVID seems to have made things worse,” said Jason Salyers, a Columbus firefighter and member of RREACT. “We don’t want people to be isolated, we don’t want people to feel like they’re alone or they don’t have an opportunity for help.”

RREACT is made up of first responders, law enforcement and social workers. In addition to helping man pop-up Narcan distribution, the team checks in with overdose survivors and offers resources for addiction recovery. Members are adjusting to pandemic-related restrictions while also seeing an increased need for their services.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, overdose deaths have been up more than 55 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2019. In the first two weekends of July, more than 30 people died from drug overdoses.

“My recovery teaches me no matter what, we’ve got to keep coming back and we’ve got to keep trying to help people,” said Rodney Cashaw-Davis.

After a long struggle with addiction, Cashaw-Davis has been clean for more than 17 years. He said he’s had to use Narcan on others overdosing and was grateful to see programs offering the overdose reversal drug.

“If I see someone struggling or if I see someone maybe overdosing, I’ll jump out in a heartbeat and try my best to wake them up, do what I need to do, because that’s my purpose,” he said.

Advocates encourage more people to carry Narcan and check in with friends or family who might be using drugs in isolation.

You can find free naloxone distribution sites in Columbus by clicking here, find a free training or distribution event here or see a full list of Ohio pharmacies offering the drug here.

Find a list of addiction and recovery resources here.