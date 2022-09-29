COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before.
She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young lady got sick, and now she’s ready to zoom around the yard and go on walks. Lorna is firm on a leash and responds well to toys when it’s time to play.
She responds to treats to teach her commands like sitting, but playing with toys may be her ultimate motivation to help encourage her to learn new orders.
LORNA
Source: Returns
Status: Available For Adoption
Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022
Age: 5 Years 11 Months 2 Weeks
Return Reason: Health of the animal – URI
Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix
Weight: 73 lbs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Brindle
Secondary Color:
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
SMOKEY
Date In Shelter: 5/12/2022
Age: 2 Years 3 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 60.4 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
Go Getter
PHOTO COURTESY FCDS
PAZ
Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022
Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 66 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male
Shelter Favorite
Rescue Only
Foster Me!
LANCELOT
Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022
Age: 7 Years 9 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 63 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Black
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
Housebroken
Shelter Favorite
PERRY
Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022
Age:
Breed: Pit Bull / Boxer
Weight: 53 Ibs
Size:
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Male
Free Spirit