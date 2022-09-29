COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before.

She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young lady got sick, and now she’s ready to zoom around the yard and go on walks. Lorna is firm on a leash and responds well to toys when it’s time to play.

She responds to treats to teach her commands like sitting, but playing with toys may be her ultimate motivation to help encourage her to learn new orders.

LORNA Source: Returns

Status: Available For Adoption

Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022

Age: 5 Years 11 Months 2 Weeks

Return Reason: Health of the animal – URI

Breed: Large Mix Breed Mix

Weight: 73 lbs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Brindle

Secondary Color:

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

SMOKEY Date In Shelter: 5/12/2022

Age: 2 Years 3 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 60.4 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Black

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Go Getter

PHOTO COURTESY FCDS

PAZ Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022

Age: 3 Years 5 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Rescue Only

Foster Me!

LANCELOT Date In Shelter: 7/25/2022

Age: 7 Years 9 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 63 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Black

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

Housebroken

Shelter Favorite

PERRY Date In Shelter: 9/1/2022

Age:

Breed: Pit Bull / Boxer

Weight: 53 Ibs

Size:

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Male

Free Spirit