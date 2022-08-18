COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible.

This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.

This hefty fellow needs some extra love by getting special baths for his allergies. This guy is perfect for the Foster to Adopt because of his medical condition. When you foster to adopt, the shelter pays for all of his medical needs, food, and extras like a leash and crate.

Once Elroy is ready to be released from the program, he becomes your dog. Beware, he’ll steal your heart and is ready to cuddle in his new forever home.

If Elroy is not for you, be sure to check out all the specials this week at the shelter.

During the Clear the Shelters event, ALL impound, and boarding fees will be WAIVED for ALL lost dogs ALL week long. To qualify for waived fees:

Lost dogs must be reclaimed by their owners within 2 days of impound

Agree to a FREE microchip with registration

Owner just pays the Franklin County Dog License fee of $18

Below is a list of remaining Clear the Shelters events.

FRANKLIN COUNTY DOG SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER

All sleepover supplies will be provided. You provide your houseguest with a comfy place to rest their heads and lots of love while letting the shelter provide the rest.

Should you fall in love with your houseguest, most adoptions can be finalized over the phone at a later date (WAIVED adoption fee* will still apply!)

Hosts must be able to pick up and return their houseguest within the specified dates/times. This event is not limited to Franklin County residents.

**Interested adopters may also visit the shelter on Saturday or Sunday (8/20 – 8/21) to participate in the sleepover event with an available dog.

Event schedule

Thursday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for adoptions and lost dog reclaims.)

Friday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Saturday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

SLEEPOVER Sunday – ALL fees waived*

(Open for SLEEPOVERS and lost dog reclaims only.)

CLOSED FOR CLEANING Monday

(Open for lost dog reclaims only. No adoptions)