COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Clear the Shelters at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center saw 202 dogs go to homes last week. This number included adoptions, fosters, sleepovers, and lost dog reclaims!

The shelter is hoping more sleepovers turn into adoptions. FCDS said a majority of the sleepover dogs were signed up to be adopted. Those numbers are still in flux as decisions are being made by the host families.

The idea is to get all the dogs into homes for the weekend so that the shelter staff and volunteers can perform a deep cleansing of the facility. This is especially important when preventing sickness and disease.

There were dogs, however, that never made it out of the shelter. One of those pups is Sweet Pea, and she is ready for adoption. This senior pit-mix has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center since the beginning of April and knows some of the tricks of the trade.

On command, Sweet Pea will sit and shake your hand. She is heavily treat motivated and enjoys any attention you can give her. She’s willing to play and wrestle, and take long walks for exercise. This spunky pup doesn’t care if you want to lounge around or be on the go. She only wants to be part of your home and wants to be the center of attention.

Sweet Pea and any other dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days are available for free plus the $18 licensing fee. Take a moment to browse her profile and four other dogs’ photos below. Should you be curious about what other dogs are available, you can visit the FCDS at this link. You can browse by name, age, breed, color, and sex.

SWEET PEA Date In Shelter: 4/4/2022

Age: 7 Years 4 Months (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 51.4 lbs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Shelter Favorite

Busy Bee

No Cats

No Dogs

Foster Me!

KATANA Date In Shelter: 11/18/2021

Age: 4 Years 2 Months 4 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 58 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Shelter Favorite

Recommend Kids 12+

Busy Bee

No Cats

No Dogs

Run Club Participant

DANA Date In Shelter: 8/6/2022

Breed: Medium Mix Breed Mix

Weight: 48.8 Ibs

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Female

Recommend Kids 8+

Vet Treatment Type

Shy Dog

ROSIE Date In Shelter: 4/6/2022

Age: 2 Years 4 Months (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 49.8 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Brown

Sex: Spayed Female

Shelter Favorite

Free Spirit

No Dogs

PAZ Date In Shelter: 3/11/2022

Age: 3 Years 4 Months 2 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 66 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male

Shelter Favorite

Red Dot Dog

Foster Me!