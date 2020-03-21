Adena Health to enact no visitor policy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Adena Health System will begin a no visitor policy at all hospital locations beginning Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. This policy will remain in effect until the COVID-19 pandemic crisis passes. Adena has several locations throughout Ohio.

In a statement, the hospital said:

“While hospital and clinic operations continue, it is necessary to restrict all hospital visitors during this time for the safety of patients, essential hospital staff and clinicians.”

Exceptions will be made for the following situations:

· “End of life” situations with the approval of the patient’s provider

· Labor and delivery will include mother and one support person

· Minor patients (under 18) may have two visitors, limited to only parents or guardians

· One visitor/support person will be allowed with a patient during an emergency department visit, outpatient surgery or procedure and an office visit.

Visitors for patients confirmed or suspected of a COVID-19 infection are not permitted.

Once restrictions are activated, visitors to hospitalized patients will not be permitted with the exception of:

1. Patients with significant physical disabilities. In these instances, one support person may visit with the approval of the patient’s provider

2. Patients having major surgery may have one support person on the day of surgery and one day after surgery

Visitor exceptions will be approved through the patient’s nursing unit. Visitors will be escorted to and from the unit. Loitering inside the facility will not be permitted. All visitor waiting areas will be closed.

Effective immediately, walkways between Adena Regional Medical Center’s hospital and Medical Office Building are closed to patients and visitors. Any visitor or patient requiring access to either facility must have an Adena caregiver escort.

For the most up to date COVID-19 specific information, and updates related to Adena operations and services, you can visit adena.org/COVID19