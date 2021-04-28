Additional security added at New Albany High School after threatening messages found in bathrooms

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials say threats found in bathrooms are unsubstantiated and all students are safe, but extra police security has been added to New Albany High School as a precaution.

A letter sent to parents from the New Albany-Plain Local School District explained that “inappropriate, threatening and racial statements” were found written last week in three bathrooms of the high school. The letter states that the graffiti indicated a specific threat for April 28. After investigating, and searching through video surveillance, police said no information was found to substantiate the threat.

Then on Tuesday, another threat was found in a bathroom once again indicating a threat for April 28.

“The administration and New Albany Police Department launched another investigation to determine if there was any credible threat to student safety. Based upon our efforts that continued until early this morning, the New Albany Police Department believes it is safe for students to attend school normally today and will have an additional presence to support student safety,” the district released in the letter.

Because of the threat, the district says students who miss school Wednesday, will receive an excused absence.

“Please be assured that we are doing everything within our power to ensure that all students who attend New Albany-Plain Local Schools are in a safe and healthy environment. The inappropriate actions outlined are in violation of the Student Code of Conduct and will result in disciplinary action up to and including expulsion from school and court action if warranted for any students involved,” the letter continues.

Police continue to investigate the threats.