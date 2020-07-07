ADAM-H building arson suspect held on $1.5 million bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of setting fire to a Franklin County-owned building could face up to 18 months in prison.

Brandon Taylor Johnson, 26, of Columbus, is charged with arson during protests in downtown Columbus on May 30.

According to court documents, Johnson allegedly set fire to the Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health (ADAM-H) building on East Broad Street.

The county said the fire caused at least $250,000 in damage.

Johnson appeared before a judge in Franklin County court Tuesday morning. He is facing charges with fourth-degree arson.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien asked the judge for no bond, and said photos show Johnson smashing a window and setting a trash can on fire inside the building.

Detectives ran blood samples found at the scene and said they matched Johnson’s DNA.

The arson charge carries up to a $5,000 fine or 18 months in prison.

The judge ordered Johnson held on $1.5 million bail. He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance next week.