COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are a lot of activities to get out and enjoy. Some have a price and others are actually free.

ALL WEEKEND

Immersive Van Gogh, you can see art in an entirely new way. Click the link for details on tickets and times.

Holiday Lights, Enjoy the festive lights from November 19 through January 2 from dusk until to 11 p.m. Stop by to see more than 400,000 LED lights dazzle in the park, powered by the American Electric Power Foundation.

Conservatory Aglow, The outdoor Conservatory experience will be glowing and magical thanks to thousands of lights presented in stunning displays. Visitor favorites—like the musical light show and Gingerbread House—return to accompany brand new light displays including a reimagined Topiary Collection. Entertainers and musicians will perform in the gardens on select evenings to enhance the experience.

Holiday Blooms Holiday Blooms Spend the holidays amidst seasonal horticulture featuring poinsettias, evergreens, and decorations. Highlights this year are the famous poinsettia trees and two themed vignettes: Brilliant Blizzard and Joyful Comfort. Outdoors in the Grand Mallway and Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden, container gardens are creatively styled for the winter.

Gingerbread Display, Central Ohio’s culinary creativity is on display for the 15th Annual Gingerbread Competition. This year’s theme is “there is no place like home for the holidays”.

Model Trains on Display When: Saturday, December 4, 2021 – All Day Where: Meeting Rooms A & B (Combined) Choo, choo! Train enthusiasts of all ages will love this display of electric model trains — some operated by hand and some by an app. On Display: December 4-12 from 10-6 pm Volunteer “conductors” from the Columbus Area N-Scalers will often be available to answer questions, talk about the trains, and demonstrate how to operate the trains. — This event is a part of the library’s series, Celebrate the Season.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Gifts of the Craftsmen, Enjoy holiday shopping at the Ohio Craft Museum’s annual “Gifts of the Craftsmen,” featuring beautiful jewelry, functional ceramics, cutting boards, and kitchen utensils, whimsical stuffed animals and puppets, numerous ornaments, and greeting cards by over 150 artists.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY

Santa’s Wonderland in-person at Cabela’s and get a free photo taken for your memories down the road.

FRIDAY

CBUS Trivia Night, FREE trivia at Play: CBUS every Friday 7-9 p.m. in our bar area. Spectators are free so just let our welcome desk know you are interested in playing trivia and not participating.

SATURDAY

Candlelight Christmas Tour, The 42nd Annual Tour — hosted by the Fairfield County Heritage Association — begins at 6 pm with a brief musical program at Lancaster First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling St. The audience will then be divided into four groups. Guides will lead them down candlelit streets to visit four more churches — First Presbyterian, Emanuel Lutheran, St. Peter’s Lutheran, and First English Lutheran.

SUNDAY

Music in the Atrium: Tiffany Jones, When: Sunday, December 12, 2021 – 2-3 p.m. Where: Atrium Enjoy the sounds of the season during your library visit. Relax with unique seasonal music performed by Tiffany Jones, a local harpist. To learn more about Tiffany and her work, visit her website. About the series, This annual Music in the Atrium series features an array of holiday, regional and classical music, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. — This event is a part of the library’s series, Celebrate the Season.

2021 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show, It’s officially holiday shopping time! This show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Hope Hollow. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.